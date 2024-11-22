Jammu Demolitions Leave Kashmiri Migrants in Limbo
Following the Jammu Development Authority's demolition of shops belonging to Kashmiri Pandits in Muthi Phase-2, affected families seek urgent rehabilitation. The demolition left many without income, as these shops were their primary source of livelihood. Government officials promise future shop allocations, though urgency remains unaddressed.
- Country:
- India
In a controversial move that has left many Kashmiri Pandits in distress, the Jammu Development Authority recently demolished shops in the Muthi Phase-2 area. The abrupt action has sparked a plea from the migrant community, urging authorities to step in and rehabilitate the affected families, many of whom now lack any means of earning a living.
The demolition saw the removal of 12 shops, with eight running businesses now shut down. For over three decades, these establishments had been a lifeline for the migrants, providing income beyond government relief, which they claim is insufficient for survival. Calls for government intervention have intensified, but no officials appeared on-site to address their grievances, residents said.
Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner Arvind Karwani assured that efforts are underway to construct new shops and prioritize those displaced since the 1990s. Yet, assurances have done little to quell the immediate anxiety among migrant families, who say promises of rehabilitation have yet to materialize. Meanwhile, the Jammu Development Authority maintained that the structures were illegally built on its land, further complicating an already fraught situation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
