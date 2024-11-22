Left Menu

Jammu Demolitions Leave Kashmiri Migrants in Limbo

Following the Jammu Development Authority's demolition of shops belonging to Kashmiri Pandits in Muthi Phase-2, affected families seek urgent rehabilitation. The demolition left many without income, as these shops were their primary source of livelihood. Government officials promise future shop allocations, though urgency remains unaddressed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 14:25 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 14:25 IST
Jammu Demolitions Leave Kashmiri Migrants in Limbo
Shop owner whose house has been demolished. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a controversial move that has left many Kashmiri Pandits in distress, the Jammu Development Authority recently demolished shops in the Muthi Phase-2 area. The abrupt action has sparked a plea from the migrant community, urging authorities to step in and rehabilitate the affected families, many of whom now lack any means of earning a living.

The demolition saw the removal of 12 shops, with eight running businesses now shut down. For over three decades, these establishments had been a lifeline for the migrants, providing income beyond government relief, which they claim is insufficient for survival. Calls for government intervention have intensified, but no officials appeared on-site to address their grievances, residents said.

Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner Arvind Karwani assured that efforts are underway to construct new shops and prioritize those displaced since the 1990s. Yet, assurances have done little to quell the immediate anxiety among migrant families, who say promises of rehabilitation have yet to materialize. Meanwhile, the Jammu Development Authority maintained that the structures were illegally built on its land, further complicating an already fraught situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024