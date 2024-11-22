US-India Partnership: Powering the Future of Green Energy

Mike Hankey, the Consul General of the United States in Mumbai, emphasized the potential for unique US-India partnerships during his visit to Goa. He noted key collaborations in electric vehicle manufacturing and green energy, addressing the heavy reliance on China for lithium-ion battery supply chains.

Throughout his interactions with industry experts in Goa, Hankey expressed optimism for future collaborations that fuse advanced electronics manufacturing with green energy solutions. He underscored the benefit of mutual knowledge exchange and growth between the two nations.

Hankey highlighted ongoing dialogues between US national laboratories and Indian counterparts to bolster academic and industry connections, particularly in advancing clean energy technologies. He emphasized the need to develop a diversified supply chain beyond reliance on China, especially crucial for EV manufacturing.

