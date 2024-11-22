Left Menu

US-India Partnership: Powering the Future of Green Energy

Mike Hankey, Consul General of the USA in Mumbai, highlights potential US-India partnerships in electric vehicle manufacturing and green energy. He emphasizes the need for diverse supply chains, minimizing reliance on China for lithium-ion batteries, and fostering collaborations between researchers and businesses for advancing technology and innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 22-11-2024 14:42 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 14:40 IST
US-India Partnership: Powering the Future of Green Energy
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Mike Hankey, the Consul General of the United States in Mumbai, emphasized the potential for unique US-India partnerships during his visit to Goa. He noted key collaborations in electric vehicle manufacturing and green energy, addressing the heavy reliance on China for lithium-ion battery supply chains.

Throughout his interactions with industry experts in Goa, Hankey expressed optimism for future collaborations that fuse advanced electronics manufacturing with green energy solutions. He underscored the benefit of mutual knowledge exchange and growth between the two nations.

Hankey highlighted ongoing dialogues between US national laboratories and Indian counterparts to bolster academic and industry connections, particularly in advancing clean energy technologies. He emphasized the need to develop a diversified supply chain beyond reliance on China, especially crucial for EV manufacturing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024