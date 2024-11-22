Kazakhstan's Ambitious Oil Production Plans for 2025
Kazakhstan's Energy Ministry announced plans to produce 90 million metric tonnes of oil in 2025. This represents an increase from the revised estimate of 88 million metric tonnes for 2024, following a reduction from their original target earlier this year.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Almaty | Updated: 22-11-2024 17:00 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 16:27 IST
- Country:
- Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan aims to significantly boost its oil production to 90 million metric tonnes by 2025, according to a recent announcement by the nation's Energy Ministry.
This move reflects an ambitious recovery stance after the Ministry lowered its 2024 projection to 88 million metric tonnes, falling 2.5 million tonnes short of the original target.
The upward revision signals Kazakhstan's commitment to expanding its energy sector despite earlier adjustments, ensuring its role as a vital player in the global oil market.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement