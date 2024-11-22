Kazakhstan's Ambitious Oil Production Plans for 2025

Kazakhstan aims to significantly boost its oil production to 90 million metric tonnes by 2025, according to a recent announcement by the nation's Energy Ministry.

This move reflects an ambitious recovery stance after the Ministry lowered its 2024 projection to 88 million metric tonnes, falling 2.5 million tonnes short of the original target.

The upward revision signals Kazakhstan's commitment to expanding its energy sector despite earlier adjustments, ensuring its role as a vital player in the global oil market.

(With inputs from agencies.)