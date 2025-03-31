Left Menu

Halder Venture's Strategic Expansion: New Era in Edible Oil Market

Halder Venture Limited acquired a closed edible oil refinery from KS Oil in Haldia for Rs 58 crore. Aiming to boost annual revenue by over Rs 1,500 crore, HVL plans to renovate and operationalize the plant within three months and expand its branded edible oil portfolio.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 31-03-2025 16:22 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 16:22 IST
Halder Venture's Strategic Expansion: New Era in Edible Oil Market
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

City-based agro company Halder Venture Limited (HVL) has entered the edible oil market with a bold acquisition of KS Oil Ltd's closed refinery unit in Haldia for Rs 58 crore.

The acquisition comes after KS Oil faced liquidation due to debt issues, as confirmed by HVL officials.

HVL plans to operationalize the plant within three months to facilitate a strategic expansion that aims to boost annual revenue by over Rs 1,500 crore.

According to Keshab Kumar Halder, HVL's managing director, the overhaul may require additional investment in phases to ramp up the refinery's capacity and modernize its operations.

The new facility offers a five-fold increase in refining capacity compared to their existing plant in Birbhum, tackling logistical challenges by being located at the port.

HVL's Haldia refinery includes a 33,000-tonne storage tank facility linked to an oil jetty, expected to spearhead HVL's shift from bulk sales to a branded oil portfolio.

While HVL anticipates a turnover of Rs 900 crore in FY25, it remains undisclosed if any KS Oil brands were part of the deal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025