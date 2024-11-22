Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Teen's Solo Night Turns Fatal

A 17-year-old student from Mahavidya Colony allegedly took his life while alone at home. His family was attending a wedding ceremony, leaving him unsupervised. Authorities are investigating the incident as no suicide note was found. The post-mortem was completed, and the body was released to the family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 22-11-2024 17:20 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 17:16 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

A 17-year-old student was found dead at his residence, police reported on Friday. The incident occurred Wednesday night while the family was attending a wedding.

Station House Officer Devpal Singh Pundir confirmed that Prashant, son of Chitra Sen Mahor from Mahavidya Colony, committed suicide by hanging. The family was not home during the incident.

Police are investigating the motive, as no suicide note was discovered. Following a post-mortem on Thursday, the body was returned to the family, officials said.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

