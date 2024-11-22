Supreme Court Mandates Checkposts to Curb Unauthorized Truck Entry in Delhi

The Supreme Court on Friday issued a directive mandating the Delhi government and Police to set up checkposts at all 113 entry points to the national capital. This move aims to monitor truck entry, aligning with essential commodities criteria, as emphasized by Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih.

In an unprecedented step, 13 members of the Bar have been appointed as court commissioners to oversee the enforcement of this order. Notably, they will corroborate whether unauthorized trucks are being barred from entering Delhi. This decision follows revelations of inadequate vigilance, particularly at 100 out of the 113 entry points.

The bench voiced concerns over the inadequate implementation of the GRAP stage IV measures, essential for air quality management, lamenting the lack of comprehensive coverage across entry points. The Delhi government and police have been ordered to rectify this by installing checkposts immediately.

The judiciary called upon 13 advocates, volunteering from the Bar, to provide an independent assessment via on-site verification and reporting. Their findings will be augmented by footage from CCTV cameras situated at 13 monitored entry locations.

The decision forms part of broader GRAP-IV restrictions targeting truck entries to mitigate air pollution in Delhi-NCR. The efficacy and continuation of these measures will next be evaluated by the court on November 25.

(With inputs from agencies.)