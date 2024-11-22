Delhi's Fight Against Air Pollution: Minister Urges Strict Enforcement of GRAP

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai has urged Chief Secretary Dharmendra to strictly enforce the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) to address worsening air quality in the nation's capital. Highlighting the necessity for a coordinated approach, Rai emphasized the implementation of the Winter Action Plan-2024 across all departments to ensure sustainable air quality improvements.

The minister's letter insisted on reducing vehicular emissions, controlling construction dust, and curbing industrial pollution. Rai called for daily reports on the actions taken, which will be crucial for monitoring the effectiveness of measures and identifying areas requiring further attention. The involvement of market associations, residents, and citizens' groups in raising pollution awareness was also stressed.

Emphasizing the need for stricter enforcement mechanisms, Rai advocated for imposing harsh penalties on violators of air pollution norms. The Central Pollution Control Board reported that Delhi's air quality remains in the 'very poor' category, with several areas recording severe AQI levels. Locations like Anand Vihar and Wazirpur registered AQI over 400.

(With inputs from agencies.)