ACME Cleantech and BASF Forge Green Ammonia Partnership for Europe

ACME Cleantech has joined forces with Germany's BASF in a landmark agreement to supply green ammonia to European markets. The pact includes projects at Tuticorin and Gopalpur in India, along with ongoing developments in Duqm, Oman.

The companies have reached a Heads of Agreement (HoA) to ensure the supply of green ammonia to Europe and have outlined further exploratory collaboration through a memorandum of understanding (MoU).

This strategic partnership underscores a commitment to sustainability, fostering cross-border cooperation and expediting the transition to renewable energy solutions, thereby reinforcing the region's decarbonisation efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)