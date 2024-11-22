ACME Cleantech and BASF Forge Green Ammonia Partnership for Europe
ACME Cleantech teams up with BASF to supply green ammonia to Europe. The initiative includes projects in India and Oman, aiming to drive decarbonisation and promote green energy. Both firms signed an agreement for supply and collaboration in the green ammonia business, boosting cross-border cooperation.
ACME Cleantech has joined forces with Germany's BASF in a landmark agreement to supply green ammonia to European markets. The pact includes projects at Tuticorin and Gopalpur in India, along with ongoing developments in Duqm, Oman.
The companies have reached a Heads of Agreement (HoA) to ensure the supply of green ammonia to Europe and have outlined further exploratory collaboration through a memorandum of understanding (MoU).
This strategic partnership underscores a commitment to sustainability, fostering cross-border cooperation and expediting the transition to renewable energy solutions, thereby reinforcing the region's decarbonisation efforts.
