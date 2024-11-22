Left Menu

Alleged Adani Bribery Case: A Tool for Global Influence?

Researcher RN Bhaskar suggests the bribery allegations against Gautam Adani may be a tactic by the US to sway India's leadership. Bhaskar claims the US uses financial control to manipulate global politics, citing examples of international fund transactions and past geopolitical strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 19:19 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 19:19 IST
Alleged Adani Bribery Case: A Tool for Global Influence?
Researcher and Senior Journalist RN Bhaskar. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a controversial statement, seasoned journalist RN Bhaskar has alleged that the bribery charges against industrialist Gautam Adani and other executives are part of a larger scheme by the United States to exert influence over India. Bhaskar told ANI that the US often creates public unrest as a pretext for changing leaders globally, a strategy he believes is at play here.

Bhaskar pointed to historical instances of financial power being used as a weapon, notably during the Iran crisis and cited Russian Defense Minister Sergei Lavrov's accusation of US blackmail. He explained that most global financial transactions involve US currency conversion, giving America transparency over global dealings.

In parallel, criminal lawyer Vijay Aggarwal likened the Adani case to previous scandals that resulted in little consequence, such as India's coal scam and ongoing tensions with Canada. He argued that these allegations need substantial evidence to impact, as innocence is presumed until proven guilty. Meanwhile, the Adani Group has dismissed the US charges as unfounded.

(With inputs from agencies.)

