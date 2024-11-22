Left Menu

Sea Vigil 2024: Reinforcing India's Maritime Security in Coastal Defence Exercise

The Pan-India Coastal Defence Exercise, Sea Vigil 2024, concluded on November 21. Conducted in two phases, it involved over 21 agencies and aimed to strengthen maritime security across India's coastline. The exercise evaluated inter-agency coordination, identified security gaps, and focused on community engagement and enhancing coastal defence.

The fourth edition of the Pan-India Coastal Defence Exercise, Sea Vigil 2024, successfully wrapped up on November 21. The exercise unfolded in two phases, with Phase I spanning from November 13 to 19, followed by a 36-hour Phase II involving all coastal states and union territories of India. It highlighted India's steadfast dedication to bolstering maritime security, extending across the nation's vast 11,098 km coastline and a 2.4 million square kilometer Exclusive Economic Zone, an official report confirmed.

Sea Vigil 24 witnessed participation from over 21 agencies across six ministries, including the Indian Navy, Army, Air Force, Coast Guard, State Marine Police, Customs, BSF, CISF, Port Authorities, and Fisheries Department. During the two days of Phase II, extensive deployment included more than 550 surface assets from various maritime security agencies and 60 air sorties, totaling about 200 hours of flying time along the country's coast.

The Coastal Defence and Security Readiness Evaluation period, conducted a week before the tactical phase, involved a thorough audit of over 950 crucial coastal locations, such as Fishing Landing Centres, Lighthouses, Ports, Coastal Police Stations, and offshore assets. Notably, National Security Council Secretariat officials joined these activities for the first time in Gujarat and West Bengal. The exercise aimed to enhance the coastal defence of vital maritime assets like oil rigs and nuclear installations. It also prioritized the safety of merchant ships, with activities simulating hijacking incidents and rerouting of vessels. The fishing communities participated actively alongside maritime forces.

This exercise also marked robust community engagement, seeking to raise maritime security awareness among youth, such as NCC cadets, and students. Sea Vigil 24 served a critical role in India's Coastal Defence Architecture, testing inter-agency coordination and identifying weaknesses in coastal security systems. Since 2018, the exercise has been pivotal in India's preparedness against maritime threats, offering insights into improving the resilience of coastal defence.

The event's successful conclusion reiterated India's commitment to protecting its maritime borders, showcasing the Indian Navy's readiness in maritime security responsibilities. Enhanced cooperation among agencies and active community participation marked another milestone in fortifying the nation's coastal defence platform against emerging threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

