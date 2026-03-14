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Controversy at Jamia Millia Islamia: Unauthorized Entry Sparks Concerns

A group of boys allegedly entered the girls' hostel at Jamia Millia Islamia, leading to a brawl caught on video. Although the boys appeared to be fighting among themselves, the incident has raised concerns, sparking demands for an investigation from student organizations like SFI and NSUI.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-03-2026 19:00 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 19:00 IST
Controversy at Jamia Millia Islamia: Unauthorized Entry Sparks Concerns
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A recent incident at Jamia Millia Islamia's girls' hostel has raised concerns as a group of boys reportedly broke into the premises, resulting in a brawl. A video circulating on social media shows the altercation, although its authenticity has yet to be verified.

A university official stated that the boys seemed to be embroiled in their own issues without intent to engage with hostel residents. Despite this observation, an investigation has been promised to understand the circumstances surrounding the breach, which occurred late Thursday night.

Student groups such as the Students' Federation of India (SFI) and the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) have condemned the intrusion, calling for a thorough investigation. Meanwhile, hostel resident Sanya noted the boys appeared unassociated with the university.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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