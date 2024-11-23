Left Menu

Cyprus Secures A3 Credit Rating Boost: A Gateway to Foreign Investment

Moody's upgraded Cyprus' credit rating to A3, enhancing its appeal for international investors. This reflects Cyprus' strong fiscal policies and economic reforms. The upgrade is expected to foster jobs and attract investment, although risks remain from potential spending increases and project cancellations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nicosia | Updated: 23-11-2024 16:11 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 16:04 IST
Cyprus Secures A3 Credit Rating Boost: A Gateway to Foreign Investment
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Cyprus

In a significant economic development, Moody's upgraded Cyprus' credit rating to A3 from Baa2, as announced by President Nikos Christodoulides on Saturday. This marks an open invitation to quality foreign investment, a move poised to create new employment opportunities in the nation.

Christodoulides asserted that this upgrade is a testament to Cyprus' stabilized banking sector and disciplined fiscal strategies, aimed at fortifying the country's status as a reliable investment hub. Finance Minister Makis Keravnos noted that this is the first instance of such an upgrade by Moody's since the financial upheaval a decade ago.

Moody’s credits the upgrade to Cyprus' prudent fiscal policies, which have yielded substantial budget surpluses. The agency predicts continued economic growth fuelled by foreign investment in technology, finance, energy, and tourism. Nonetheless, challenges persist, with potential risks from large project cancellations and increased public spending.

(With inputs from agencies.)

