TRUZON SOLAR: Pioneering India's Solar Revolution with Superstar Mahesh Babu

TRUZON SOLAR, the latest brand from Suntek Energy Systems, is revolutionizing India's renewable energy sector with its comprehensive solar solutions. Partnering with Mahesh Babu, the brand aims to target 10x growth and expand its reach across residential, industrial, and commercial sectors. A user-friendly mobile application is also introduced.

Updated: 23-11-2024 17:11 IST
TRUZON SOLAR: Pioneering India's Solar Revolution with Superstar Mahesh Babu
  • India

In a major development for India's renewable energy sector, TRUZON SOLAR, Suntek Energy Systems' new brand, has debuted. With a firm commitment to widespread solar adoption, the company partners with Superstar Mahesh Babu, aiming for exponential growth and public trust in sustainable energy solutions.

TRUZON SOLAR is poised for 10x expansion over the next five years, focusing on multiple sectors. Suntek's 200,000-plus installations to date set a solid foundation for achieving this goal. The collaboration with Mahesh Babu, known for his environmental advocacy, underscores the move towards solar energy as a mainstream choice.

Nationally, TRUZON SOLAR is establishing fulfillment centers across multiple states, enhancing dealer networks, and launching a mobile app for real-time solar system monitoring. Supported by government initiatives like PM Surya Ghar Yojana, the partnership is well-positioned to capture a growing market share, blending Mahesh Babu's cultural impact with solar advancements.

