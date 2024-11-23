Left Menu

Kejriwal Challenges ED's Chargesheet Sanction in Court

Arvind Kejriwal filed a plea in the Rouse Avenue Court, claiming he hasn't received the sanction necessary for the Enforcement Directorate's case against him. The court issued a notice to the ED, scheduling a hearing for November 26. Kejriwal's plea disputes the trial court's cognizance of the chargesheet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2024 17:13 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 17:13 IST
Kejriwal Challenges ED's Chargesheet Sanction in Court
AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal (Photo/@AamAadmiParty). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Aam Aadmi Party's leader, Arvind Kejriwal, approached Rouse Avenue Court on Saturday, seeking action over an alleged failure to receive a sanction copy in an Enforcement Directorate case against him. This move follows claims by the Solicitor General during a Delhi High Court hearing that proper sanctioning accompanied the filing of the chargesheet.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja responded by notifying the Enforcement Directorate, setting November 26 as the date for the next court hearing. Arvind Kejriwal's legal representative, Mudit Jain, argued that the documents provided did not include the crucial sanction copy, bringing into question the chargesheet's validity.

With no stay in proceedings granted at the time, the Delhi High Court has scheduled December 20, 2024, to address both the request for a stay and arguments challenging the trial court's decision on the case cognizance. Enforcement Directorate's Solicitor General Tushar Mehta opposed Kejriwal's plea, reaffirming that an appropriate sanction was indeed secured when the chargesheet was filed, opposing Kejriwal's assertions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024