Kejriwal Challenges ED's Chargesheet Sanction in Court

The Aam Aadmi Party's leader, Arvind Kejriwal, approached Rouse Avenue Court on Saturday, seeking action over an alleged failure to receive a sanction copy in an Enforcement Directorate case against him. This move follows claims by the Solicitor General during a Delhi High Court hearing that proper sanctioning accompanied the filing of the chargesheet.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja responded by notifying the Enforcement Directorate, setting November 26 as the date for the next court hearing. Arvind Kejriwal's legal representative, Mudit Jain, argued that the documents provided did not include the crucial sanction copy, bringing into question the chargesheet's validity.

With no stay in proceedings granted at the time, the Delhi High Court has scheduled December 20, 2024, to address both the request for a stay and arguments challenging the trial court's decision on the case cognizance. Enforcement Directorate's Solicitor General Tushar Mehta opposed Kejriwal's plea, reaffirming that an appropriate sanction was indeed secured when the chargesheet was filed, opposing Kejriwal's assertions.

