Kejriwal Challenges ED Chargesheet Allegations in Court
Arvind Kejriwal has petitioned the Rouse Avenue Court, alleging he wasn't provided a sanction copy in an ED case against him. This follows his plea to the Delhi High Court contesting the trial court's cognizance of the ED's chargesheet, arguing lack of necessary sanctions under PMLA provisions.
In a recent legal maneuver, Arvind Kejriwal, the convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party, approached the Rouse Avenue Court, claiming that he had not received the necessary sanction copy in an Enforcement Directorate case against him.
During a hearing at the Delhi High Court, the Solicitor General, representing the ED, contended that the required sanction was obtained when the chargesheet was filed, prompting Special Judge Kaveri Baweja to issue a notice to the ED, scheduling the next hearing for November 26.
Kejriwal's plea to the Delhi High Court challenges the trial court's recognition of the ED's chargesheet, arguing procedural lapses in sanctioning his prosecution under the PMLA despite being on bail in related cases involving the now-abandoned excise policy.
