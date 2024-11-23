Kejriwal Challenges ED Chargesheet Allegations in Court

In a recent legal maneuver, Arvind Kejriwal, the convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party, approached the Rouse Avenue Court, claiming that he had not received the necessary sanction copy in an Enforcement Directorate case against him.

During a hearing at the Delhi High Court, the Solicitor General, representing the ED, contended that the required sanction was obtained when the chargesheet was filed, prompting Special Judge Kaveri Baweja to issue a notice to the ED, scheduling the next hearing for November 26.

Kejriwal's plea to the Delhi High Court challenges the trial court's recognition of the ED's chargesheet, arguing procedural lapses in sanctioning his prosecution under the PMLA despite being on bail in related cases involving the now-abandoned excise policy.

