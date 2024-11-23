NTPC Launches World's Highest Green Hydrogen Mobility Project in Leh
Union Minister of Power and Housing & Urban Affairs Manohar Lal inaugurated NTPC's green hydrogen bus fleet in Leh, showcasing India's commitment to energy security and decarbonization. The project features an in-situ solar plant, hydrogen filling station, and buses capable of reducing significant carbon emissions.
In a significant stride towards sustainable energy transition, Union Minister of Power and Housing & Urban Affairs Manohar Lal inaugurated a fleet of green hydrogen buses by NTPC in Leh on Saturday. The flag-off event was graced by senior officials from the Ministry of Power, Leh Administration, and NTPC.
Manohar Lal commended NTPC for its innovative strides in energy security and decarbonization through hydrogen technology applications. The Green Hydrogen Mobility Project in Leh features a 1.7 MW solar plant, a hydrogen filling station with 80 kg/day capacity, and five intra-city hydrogen buses.
Positioned at a staggering altitude of 3650 m, the project is the world's highest, designed to perform in low-density air. With the capability to mitigate 350 MT of carbon emissions annually, it highlights the region's potential for green hydrogen mobility solutions.
