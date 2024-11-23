Left Menu

NTPC Launches World's Highest Green Hydrogen Mobility Project in Leh

Union Minister of Power and Housing & Urban Affairs Manohar Lal inaugurated NTPC's green hydrogen bus fleet in Leh, showcasing India's commitment to energy security and decarbonization. The project features an in-situ solar plant, hydrogen filling station, and buses capable of reducing significant carbon emissions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2024 20:22 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 20:22 IST
NTPC Launches World's Highest Green Hydrogen Mobility Project in Leh
Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar (Photo/Ministry of Power). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant stride towards sustainable energy transition, Union Minister of Power and Housing & Urban Affairs Manohar Lal inaugurated a fleet of green hydrogen buses by NTPC in Leh on Saturday. The flag-off event was graced by senior officials from the Ministry of Power, Leh Administration, and NTPC.

Manohar Lal commended NTPC for its innovative strides in energy security and decarbonization through hydrogen technology applications. The Green Hydrogen Mobility Project in Leh features a 1.7 MW solar plant, a hydrogen filling station with 80 kg/day capacity, and five intra-city hydrogen buses.

Positioned at a staggering altitude of 3650 m, the project is the world's highest, designed to perform in low-density air. With the capability to mitigate 350 MT of carbon emissions annually, it highlights the region's potential for green hydrogen mobility solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024