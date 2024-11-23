Left Menu

Impact of Russian Attacks on Ukrainian Agrarian Exports

Russian drone and missile attacks have severely affected Ukrainian port facilities, damaging 321 infrastructures and several foreign merchant ships. The disruption has impacted Ukraine's role as a significant grain exporter, influencing global food prices, especially in Africa. Despite challenges, Ukrainian grain exports have seen a year-on-year increase.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2024 21:20 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 21:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced that Russian drone and missile assaults have impaired 321 port infrastructure facilities since July last year. These attacks have also damaged twenty merchant ships owned by other nations.

Zelenskiy highlighted the global impact of these disruptions, stressing that Ukrainian food exports are vital for feeding 400 million people across 100 countries. He noted that countries like Egypt, Libya, and Nigeria are particularly affected by the volatility caused by attacks on Ukraine's agricultural sector.

Ukraine remains a key global wheat and corn supplier. Before the Russian invasion in February 2022, it exported around 6 million tons of grain per month through the Black Sea. Following disruptions, a temporary deal enabled resumed shipments, but later, Ukraine established an alternate export route after Russia pulled out of the agreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

