Polish Farmers Block Border in Protest Against EU-Mercosur Trade Deal

Polish farmers blocked the Medyka border crossing, protesting a trade deal between the EU and Mercosur, arguing it hurts their competitiveness. They demand the agricultural tax level remain unchanged in 2024. The protest receives political support, as trucks from Ukraine face restrictions amid the farmers' blockade.

  Poland

Farmers in Poland have taken drastic measures to voice their discontent with a trade agreement between the European Union and Mercosur, blocking the Medyka border crossing with Ukraine. Their protest, as reported by news agency PAP, stems from concerns that the deal will undermine their competitive edge.

Adding fuel to their grievances, the farmers are demanding that Poland maintain the agricultural tax rate at the 2023 level into 2024, a demand that remains unmet. This blockade has received backing from Poland's Minister of Agriculture, who expressed support for their stance and pledged government action in the upcoming meeting.

The situation at the border is currently running smoothly without disruptions to passenger vehicles, buses, or essential transport, according to Przemyśl municipal police headquarters. However, trucks from Ukraine face tight restrictions, creating long queues and frustrations as the protest continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

