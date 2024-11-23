BSF Arrests Multiple Suspects in Border Operations with Major Drug Seizures

In a series of operations over the weekend, the Border Security Force (BSF) successfully detained four Bangladeshi nationals and two Indian citizens across three separate incidents. Three of the Bangladeshi nationals were caught in the West Tripura district attempting to enter Indian territory by maneuvering around the border fencing.

According to an official press release, the apprehended Bangladeshis hailed from the Sunamganj and Habiganj districts. Simultaneously, another Bangladeshi national and an Indian were nabbed in the North Tripura district. In addition to apprehensions, the BSF seized large quantities of ganja and liquor, escalating ongoing efforts against smuggling activities.

Further operations brought significant drug seizures. On November 17, the Government Railway Police and Railway Protection Force conducted a joint operation at Agartala Railway Station, apprehending two individuals from Bihar found with 298 kg of dry cannabis. Valued over Rs 35 lakh, the cannabis was packed in 24 cartons and was reportedly intended for smuggling to Bihar via the Deoghar Express.

