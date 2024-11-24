Brooke Rollins Appointed as Secretary of Agriculture

In a strategic move, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has appointed Brooke Rollins, the current president of the America First Policy Institute, as the Secretary of Agriculture. This appointment highlights Trump's emphasis on protecting American farmers, described as the backbone of the country.

If the appointment is confirmed, Rollins will take the helm of a substantial department that employs 100,000 people and operates in every U.S. county. The department's responsibilities cover a wide range, including farm and nutrition programs, food safety, agricultural research, trade policies, and rural development.

The agency, with its considerable 2024 budget of $437.2 billion, will be under Rollins' leadership, reflecting the Trump administration's commitment to advancing the agricultural sector and addressing key challenges faced by U.S. farmers.

