Left Menu

Brooke Rollins Appointed as Secretary of Agriculture

Donald Trump, the U.S. President-elect, has appointed Brooke Rollins as the new Secretary of Agriculture. Rollins, currently leading the America First Policy Institute, will focus on safeguarding U.S. farmers. Her role includes overseeing a vast agency responsible for farm programs and food safety with a $437.2 billion budget.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-11-2024 02:51 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 02:51 IST
Brooke Rollins Appointed as Secretary of Agriculture

In a strategic move, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has appointed Brooke Rollins, the current president of the America First Policy Institute, as the Secretary of Agriculture. This appointment highlights Trump's emphasis on protecting American farmers, described as the backbone of the country.

If the appointment is confirmed, Rollins will take the helm of a substantial department that employs 100,000 people and operates in every U.S. county. The department's responsibilities cover a wide range, including farm and nutrition programs, food safety, agricultural research, trade policies, and rural development.

The agency, with its considerable 2024 budget of $437.2 billion, will be under Rollins' leadership, reflecting the Trump administration's commitment to advancing the agricultural sector and addressing key challenges faced by U.S. farmers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent to lead the Treasury Department, reports AP.

Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent ...

 Global
2
France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

 Global
3
Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

 Global
4
Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024