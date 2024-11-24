Brooke Rollins Tapped as Trump's Choice for Agriculture Secretary

Donald Trump, the incoming U.S. President, has announced his choice of Brooke Rollins as the new Secretary of Agriculture. Rollins, who currently leads the America First Policy Institute, will focus on safeguarding American farmers, whom Trump describes as the 'backbone of our Country.'

Rollins's role is significant, as she will manage a vast agency that influences various sectors like farming, nutrition, rural development, and trade, with a gargantuan budget of $437.2 billion for 2024. Her policies are expected to impact both rural and urban communities, touching on everything from dietary guidelines to rural connectivity.

Key issues on Rollins's agenda include negotiating the next U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade deal, addressing biofuel tax credits amidst ambitions for sustainable aviation fuels, and advising on tariffs that may affect the farming sector. Her nomination reflects Trump's continued focus on promoting American agriculture and self-sufficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)