India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

India has rejected a new climate finance package of $300 billion annually by 2035, deemed inadequate compared to the $1.3 trillion demanded by the Global South. At a UN climate conference, India expressed dissatisfaction over the adoption process and lack of inclusivity in decision-making.

India has voiced robust opposition at the UN climate conference against the proposed climate finance package of $300 billion annually by 2035, citing it as insufficient.

Chandni Raina, an advisor from India's Department of Economic Affairs, criticized the process, claiming it lacked inclusivity and did not respect country positions.

The figures remain substantially below the $1.3 trillion per year demanded by the Global South, with India receiving support from countries like Nigeria, Malawi, and Bolivia in rejecting the proposal.

