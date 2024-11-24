India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

India has voiced robust opposition at the UN climate conference against the proposed climate finance package of $300 billion annually by 2035, citing it as insufficient.

Chandni Raina, an advisor from India's Department of Economic Affairs, criticized the process, claiming it lacked inclusivity and did not respect country positions.

The figures remain substantially below the $1.3 trillion per year demanded by the Global South, with India receiving support from countries like Nigeria, Malawi, and Bolivia in rejecting the proposal.

(With inputs from agencies.)