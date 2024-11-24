Bangladesh's Energy Scrutiny: Unveiling Power Agreements

A review committee established by Bangladesh's interim government has proposed the engagement of a specialized investigation agency to scrutinize power agreements inked by the administration of Sheikh Hasina, including significant deals with India's Adani Group.

The National Review Committee for the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources suggested hiring a reputable legal and investigation agency to examine major power production agreements formed from 2009 to 2024 under the previous regime, as stated in an official release.

The review encompasses seven large energy and power projects, including the Adani (Godda) BIFPCL 1234.4 MW coal-fired plant. The committee advocates for the agreements to be reviewed or annulled, supported by substantial evidence, under international arbitration laws.