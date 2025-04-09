Clash of Titans: Sheikh Hasina's Strong Stand Against Awami League Ban
Sheikh Hasina, former Bangladesh prime minister, strongly dismisses attempts to ban her Awami League, asserting its historic role in the country's independence. Criticizing interim leader Muhammad Yunus and the new National Citizen Party, Hasina defends her leadership and questions the legitimacy of the current government.
Former Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina has vehemently opposed proposals to outlaw her long-standing political party, the Awami League. Speaking virtually to her supporters, she emphasized the party's pivotal role in the nation's liberation and dismissed the current government's authority.
The controversy arose following the rise of the Students Against Discrimination (SAD) movement, which led to Hasina's ouster and the subsequent installation of an interim administration headed by Muhammad Yunus. With backroom support, the National Citizen Party, a faction from SAD, has intensified calls for an Awami League ban.
Hasina, now 77, has fiercely criticized Yunus, alleging that he lacks both a constitutional mandate and public support. She accuses him of orchestrating a carefully crafted plan with foreign financial backing to legitimize his rule, challenging the integrity of current governance.
