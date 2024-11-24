Left Menu

Diplomacy Over Tensions: Iran's Nuclear Talks Set for Geneva

Iran is set to engage in talks in Geneva on November 29 with three European powers over its disputed nuclear programme following a resolution by the U.N. atomic watchdog. This comes amidst reactivated nuclear activities by Iran in response to heightened sanctions after the 2018 U.S. withdrawal from a nuclear pact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-11-2024 16:37 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 16:37 IST
Diplomacy Over Tensions: Iran's Nuclear Talks Set for Geneva

Iran is preparing for critical diplomatic talks in Geneva on November 29, engaging with three European powers concerning its contentious nuclear programme. This development was reported by Japan's Kyodo news agency on Sunday.

The talks follow a resolution against Tehran by the U.N. nuclear watchdog and Iran's subsequent reactivation of advanced centrifuges. Iran aims to resolve the nuclear dispute before U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration in January.

These discussions come against the backdrop of failed attempts to revive the 2015 nuclear pact, abandoned by the Trump administration in 2018. Iran seeks a diplomatic solution, reiterating its commitment to ongoing negotiations. Additional commentary by Kaori Kaneko and Dave Graham, with editing by Jacqueline Wong and Frances Kerry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent to lead the Treasury Department, reports AP.

Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent ...

 Global
2
France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

 Global
3
Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

 Global
4
Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024