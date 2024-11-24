Diplomacy Over Tensions: Iran's Nuclear Talks Set for Geneva

Iran is preparing for critical diplomatic talks in Geneva on November 29, engaging with three European powers concerning its contentious nuclear programme. This development was reported by Japan's Kyodo news agency on Sunday.

The talks follow a resolution against Tehran by the U.N. nuclear watchdog and Iran's subsequent reactivation of advanced centrifuges. Iran aims to resolve the nuclear dispute before U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration in January.

These discussions come against the backdrop of failed attempts to revive the 2015 nuclear pact, abandoned by the Trump administration in 2018. Iran seeks a diplomatic solution, reiterating its commitment to ongoing negotiations. Additional commentary by Kaori Kaneko and Dave Graham, with editing by Jacqueline Wong and Frances Kerry.

(With inputs from agencies.)