Parliament Under Scrutiny: Opposition-Accusations and Government's Stance

Harsimrat Kaur Badal, a prominent leader of the Shiromani Akali Dal, has voiced her concerns over the conduct of parliamentary sessions, stressing that the onus lies on the ruling party to ensure smooth proceedings. She alleged that the government curtails the opposition's ability to speak, leading to frequent disruptions.

Badal further criticized the administration for hurriedly enacting bills at the end of sessions without ample discussion due to recurrent adjournments. Addressing the Adani issue and other significant matters like the Manipur situation, she emphasized that these should be raised in Parliament.

On the other side, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju assured reporters of the government's preparedness to discuss any topic, advocating for a peaceful and productive winter session. He highlighted the significance of Constitution Day, which interrupts the session, and the anniversary celebrations of India's constitutional legacy.

