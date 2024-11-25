Historic Drug Bust: Indian Coast Guard's Largest Seizure Yet

In an unprecedented operation, the Indian Coast Guard intercepted a substantial drug shipment weighing approximately five tonnes from a fishing vessel navigating the Andaman waters, defense authorities confirmed. This operation is poised to set a record as the Indian Coast Guard's largest drug seizure to date.

Defense officials revealed the massive narcotics consignment was seized during a routine patrol, indicating a significant stride in the fight against maritime drug trafficking in the region. The operation underscores the vital role of the Coast Guard in securing national waters.

Further specifics regarding the confiscation are anticipated, as officials continue their investigation to uncover more about the origins and intended destination of the illicit cargo. The defense department holds that these details will elucidate the broader context of this major intercept.

(With inputs from agencies.)