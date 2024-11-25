Left Menu

INDIA Bloc Leadership Urges Parliament Debate on Adani Allegations

The INDIA bloc's floor leaders have called for a substantive discussion in Parliament about allegations of bribery and fraud against the Adani Group. They argue against monopolies and stress the importance of fair competition, claiming that the nation's entrepreneurial spirit is at stake.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 11:50 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 11:50 IST
INDIA bloc leaders meet to discuss strategy (Photo/X @kharge). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The leaders of the INDIA bloc reiterated their demand for a comprehensive debate in Parliament following accusations of corruption against the Adani Group. They argued that monopolistic practices are harmful and emphasized the necessity for fair competition in the private sector to ensure equitable opportunities for wealth distribution.

At a strategic meeting in the office of Rajya Sabha Opposition Leader Mallikarjun Kharge, the INDIA bloc leaders planned their unified approach. Kharge insisted that the Adani saga, which could damage India's global reputation, must be addressed in Parliament as a priority.

Highlighting the financial concerns of millions of retail investors, he stated that safeguarding their substantial investments is of paramount importance. Meanwhile, Congress MP Manickam Tagore appealed for fair opportunities for discussion in Parliament. His sentiments were echoed by MP Gaurav Gogoi, who urged the government not to evade pressing national issues like economic challenges, social justice, and law and order. Both parliamentary sessions were adjourned shortly after commencement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

