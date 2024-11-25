Mykolaiv Power Infrastructure Under Attack

In a strategic assault, Russian forces launched attacks on energy infrastructure in Ukraine's southern region of Mykolaiv overnight, claimed the region's governor on Monday.

Despite the extensive damage, local engineers worked tirelessly to restore power to most consumers by morning, ensuring minimal disruption.

Governor Vitaliy Kim updated the public on the situation via the Telegram messaging app, commending the rapid response and resilience of the technical teams involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)