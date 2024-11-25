Left Menu

Mykolaiv Power Infrastructure Under Attack

Russian forces targeted energy infrastructure in Ukraine's southern region of Mykolaiv. The overnight attack caused power cuts, but engineers restored electricity to most affected consumers by morning, according to Governor Vitaliy Kim on Telegram.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 25-11-2024 12:15 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 12:13 IST
In a strategic assault, Russian forces launched attacks on energy infrastructure in Ukraine's southern region of Mykolaiv overnight, claimed the region's governor on Monday.

Despite the extensive damage, local engineers worked tirelessly to restore power to most consumers by morning, ensuring minimal disruption.

Governor Vitaliy Kim updated the public on the situation via the Telegram messaging app, commending the rapid response and resilience of the technical teams involved.

