Winter Parliament Session Begins: Opposition Gears Up for Crucial Debates

The Winter session of the Indian Parliament commences today, setting the stage for critical discussions with opposition parties mobilizing their strategies. The INDIA bloc, according to DMK MP Tiruchi Siva, is focusing on effectively presenting their causes during the session. Earlier, the bloc addressed their issues at a government-led meeting with all-party floor leaders.

BJD MP Sasmit Patra confirmed his party's intent to push for Odisha's demand for Special Category status, citing unmet election promises by the BJP. Patra criticized the 'double engine government' for failing to fulfill this pledge. The BJD also voiced strong opposition to the Waqf Amendment, staging protests and emphasizing minority concerns.

The session, set to conclude on December 20, will include deliberations on the Waqf Act (Amendment) Bill and a slew of other legislative matters. Additionally, top opposition figures, including Congress's Mallikarjun Kharge, will meet to refine strategies, with a focus on issues like Manipur violence and allegations against the Adani group.

