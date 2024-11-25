Left Menu

Delhi Expands Old-Age Pension Scheme: 80,000 New Beneficiaries Added

Arvind Kejriwal announced that an additional 80,000 people qualify for old-age pensions in Delhi, raising beneficiaries to 5.3 lakh. Kejriwal emphasized the government's social welfare commitment, revealing a newly launched portal for applications and highlighting Delhi's high pension rates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2024 14:32 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 13:51 IST
Arvind Kejriwal Image Credit: Flickr

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Monday that 80,000 more individuals are now eligible for the old-age pension scheme, increasing the beneficiary total to 5.3 lakh. Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal emphasized the government’s focus on social welfare, stating that the expansion received Cabinet approval on Sunday.

The announcement came alongside the launch of a new online portal allowing seniors to apply for pensions, which has already garnered 10,000 applications. Kejriwal highlighted this initiative, labeling any attempt to block pensions as 'sinful', in a veiled criticism towards the BJP for allegedly halting pensions during his imprisonment.

Kejriwal also asserted that Delhi offers India’s most generous pensions, disbursing Rs 2,000 to those aged 60-69 and Rs 2,500 for those over 70. Joining him were Atishi and Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, who revealed plans to extend Rs 5,000 monthly pensions to differently-abled individuals, underscoring the government’s commitment to assisting vulnerable groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)

