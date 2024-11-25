Left Menu

Russian Rouble Battles Economic Storm Amid Sanctions and Missile Tensions

The Russian rouble slightly rebounded against the U.S. dollar following new sanctions last week. It remains at a two-year low due to recent geopolitical tensions, including a hypersonic missile launch by Russia. Analysts expect verbal interventions from financial authorities to curb inflation and stabilize the currency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 25-11-2024 14:57 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 14:46 IST
Russian Rouble Battles Economic Storm Amid Sanctions and Missile Tensions
Russian drone and missile attack Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Russia

The Russian rouble showed a slight recovery against the U.S. dollar on Monday, despite ongoing pressures from recent U.S. sanctions targeting the banking sector and geopolitical concerns following Russia's new hypersonic missile launch. By 0900 GMT, data from LSEG indicated the rouble was trading at 103.50 to the dollar, reflecting a 0.8% rise.

Nevertheless, it lingered near a two-year low, having reached 104.35 the previous Friday—a level not seen since March 23, 2022. In trade with the yuan, the rouble lost over 1%, touching 14.19, its weakest value since March 2022, and remained stable at 108.71 against the euro. Analysts from BCS brokerage anticipate potential verbal measures from the central bank and government to curb the currency's decline, which is exacerbating inflation and undermining existing monetary policies.

As the devaluation sparks a pro-inflationary cycle, financial authorities may opt for verbal interventions to stabilize the rouble in the long term. Further support could come from upcoming foreign currency sales by exporters in preparation for tax liabilities. Meanwhile, Brent crude, Russia's key export item, decreased by 0.56% to $74.75 following recent gains amid rising geopolitical tensions involving Western nations, Russia, and Iran.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024