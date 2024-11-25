India’s First Green Hydrogen Station Paves Way for Emission-Free Transport

Amara Raja Infra, on Monday, announced the completion of India's pioneering green hydrogen fuelling station in Leh, Ladakh, for NTPC Ltd. This significant facility was inaugurated by the Union Minister for Power and Housing and Urban Affairs, Manohar Lal Khattar, marking a milestone for India's environment-conscious venture.

The project, boasting a capacity to produce 80 kg of green hydrogen daily, faced remarkable challenges. Constructed at an altitude of 3,400 meters above sea level, with temperatures ranging between -25°C and 30°C, the project was completed in two years, embodying Amara Raja Infra's expertise in handling extreme conditions.

This development positions India as a leader in green mobility, enabling emission-free transport in Leh. It sets the foundation for extensive green hydrogen projects nationwide, aligning with the National Hydrogen Energy Mission. Additionally, the operationalisation of five hydrogen fuel cell buses will further contribute to sustainable transport solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)