Farm Industry Urges Trump to Spare Immigrant Workforce

The agricultural sector in the U.S. is appealing to President-elect Donald Trump to exempt them from his proposed mass deportations of undocumented immigrants. Nearly half of the U.S. farm workers lack legal status, and their deportation could severely impact the food supply chain and raise consumer prices significantly.

Despite these concerns, incoming administration officials, including 'border czar' Tom Homan, have not committed to any sector exemptions. Homan has indicated that enforcement will prioritize criminals but no illegal immigrants will be exempt. Farm groups are, however, encouraged by the focus on criminal elements.

Amidst these discussions, there's renewed urgency for expanding legal pathways for migrant workers in the agricultural sector to ensure a stable workforce. Industry leaders are pushing for reforms that will enable these essential workers to continue contributing without fear of deportation.

