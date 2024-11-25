Left Menu

Farm Industry Urges Trump to Spare Immigrant Workforce

U.S. farm industry groups are urging President-elect Donald Trump to exclude their sector from planned mass deportations, emphasizing the critical role of immigrant workers in the agriculture supply chain. Industry representatives warn that such actions could disrupt food supply and drive up grocery prices, while also highlighting the need for immigration reform.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 16:32 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 16:32 IST
Farm Industry Urges Trump to Spare Immigrant Workforce

The agricultural sector in the U.S. is appealing to President-elect Donald Trump to exempt them from his proposed mass deportations of undocumented immigrants. Nearly half of the U.S. farm workers lack legal status, and their deportation could severely impact the food supply chain and raise consumer prices significantly.

Despite these concerns, incoming administration officials, including 'border czar' Tom Homan, have not committed to any sector exemptions. Homan has indicated that enforcement will prioritize criminals but no illegal immigrants will be exempt. Farm groups are, however, encouraged by the focus on criminal elements.

Amidst these discussions, there's renewed urgency for expanding legal pathways for migrant workers in the agricultural sector to ensure a stable workforce. Industry leaders are pushing for reforms that will enable these essential workers to continue contributing without fear of deportation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024