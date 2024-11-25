Celebrating a Legacy: India's Constitution Day Honors the Framers
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju announced that President Droupadi Murmu will address Parliament on Constitution Day, commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Constituent Assembly's adoption. While Rijiju urged unity beyond politics, opposition parties criticized the event's organization, claiming it undermines the essence of the Constitution.
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju announced that President Droupadi Murmu will address both Houses of Parliament on Constitution Day, commemorating 75 years since the Constituent Assembly adopted the Constitution on November 26, 1949. Rijiju described the event as a tribute to the Constitution makers.
Rijiju emphasized that Constitution Day celebrates the entire country, urging citizens to honor the Constitution and its framers. He anticipated a day free from political divides when the President addresses Parliament. Rijiju dismissed opposition demands for Leader of Opposition participation, critiquing their uninformed reactions.
Opposition figures, including Congress MP KC Venugopal, accused the government of undermining the Constitution by sidelining opposition roles. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla highlighted Constitution Day as a time to honor Babasaheb Ambedkar's contributions, with President Murmu set to recite the Preamble in a show of national unity and gratitude.
