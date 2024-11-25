Canadian Citizen Granted Bail in High-Profile NDPS Case

The Delhi High Court recently granted bail to Canadian citizen Mandeep Singh Gill in a significant NDPS case. Justice Amit Mahajan highlighted the absence of a past criminal record and noted that contraband recovery was not directly linked to him.

Gill, detained by the Narcotics Control Bureau on February 6, 2024, will be released upon furnishing a personal bond of Rs 50,000 with two sureties, pending the satisfaction of the learned Trial Court.

The prosecution alleged connections between Gill and a drug syndicate, backed by co-accused disclosures, CCTV, and CDRs. However, the court emphasized the lack of substantial evidence directly implicating Gill, limiting reliance on co-accused statements.

