Left Menu

Canadian Citizen Granted Bail in High-Profile NDPS Case

The Delhi High Court has granted bail to Canadian national Mandeep Singh Gill, accused in a narcotics case, citing lack of direct evidence and no past criminal record. Arrested in February, allegations against him largely rely on co-accused statements. The court demands Rs 50,000 bond and sureties for release.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 17:51 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 17:51 IST
Canadian Citizen Granted Bail in High-Profile NDPS Case
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court recently granted bail to Canadian citizen Mandeep Singh Gill in a significant NDPS case. Justice Amit Mahajan highlighted the absence of a past criminal record and noted that contraband recovery was not directly linked to him.

Gill, detained by the Narcotics Control Bureau on February 6, 2024, will be released upon furnishing a personal bond of Rs 50,000 with two sureties, pending the satisfaction of the learned Trial Court.

The prosecution alleged connections between Gill and a drug syndicate, backed by co-accused disclosures, CCTV, and CDRs. However, the court emphasized the lack of substantial evidence directly implicating Gill, limiting reliance on co-accused statements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024