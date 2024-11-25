Canadian Citizen Granted Bail in High-Profile NDPS Case
The Delhi High Court has granted bail to Canadian national Mandeep Singh Gill, accused in a narcotics case, citing lack of direct evidence and no past criminal record. Arrested in February, allegations against him largely rely on co-accused statements. The court demands Rs 50,000 bond and sureties for release.
The Delhi High Court recently granted bail to Canadian citizen Mandeep Singh Gill in a significant NDPS case. Justice Amit Mahajan highlighted the absence of a past criminal record and noted that contraband recovery was not directly linked to him.
Gill, detained by the Narcotics Control Bureau on February 6, 2024, will be released upon furnishing a personal bond of Rs 50,000 with two sureties, pending the satisfaction of the learned Trial Court.
The prosecution alleged connections between Gill and a drug syndicate, backed by co-accused disclosures, CCTV, and CDRs. However, the court emphasized the lack of substantial evidence directly implicating Gill, limiting reliance on co-accused statements.
