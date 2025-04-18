Cross-Border Drug Trafficking: Indian Nationals Nabbed in Nepal
Two Indian nationals have been arrested in Nepal for possessing narcotic drugs. Raj Bihari Kumar was found with 60 kg of hemp, while Amit Patwal, alongside a Nepali national, was caught with almost 100 grams of brown sugar. Investigations are currently underway.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 18-04-2025 13:30 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 13:30 IST
- Country:
- Nepal
In a significant crackdown, Nepalese authorities have apprehended two Indian nationals on charges related to narcotic possession.
Raj Bihari Kumar, a 25-year-old from Bihar, was arrested with 60 kg of hemp in the Bara district.
Meanwhile, Amit Patwal of Uttar Pradesh, alongside a local, was caught carrying nearly 100 grams of brown sugar. Law enforcement agencies have launched further investigations into these incidents.
(With inputs from agencies.)
