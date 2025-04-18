Cross-Border Drug Trafficking: Indian Nationals Nabbed in Nepal

In a significant crackdown, Nepalese authorities have apprehended two Indian nationals on charges related to narcotic possession.

Raj Bihari Kumar, a 25-year-old from Bihar, was arrested with 60 kg of hemp in the Bara district.

Meanwhile, Amit Patwal of Uttar Pradesh, alongside a local, was caught carrying nearly 100 grams of brown sugar. Law enforcement agencies have launched further investigations into these incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)