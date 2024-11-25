Markets Rally as Scott Bessent Appointed U.S. Treasury Secretary

Global markets reacted positively to the appointment of Scott Bessent as U.S. Treasury Secretary, boosting optimism for fiscal restraint as commodities like gold and crude declined.

U.S. and European stock futures climbed, with Wall Street set for a higher opening, reflecting market approval of Bessent's nomination by President Trump.

European financial institutions showed mixed reactions, while fluctuations in currency and treasury yields indicated ongoing financial market adjustments.

(With inputs from agencies.)