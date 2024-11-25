Left Menu

Markets Rally as Scott Bessent Appointed U.S. Treasury Secretary

Scott Bessent's appointment as U.S. Treasury Secretary triggered optimism in global markets, boosting U.S. stock futures and European indexes. His fiscal conservatism is seen as reassuring, with markets responding to reduced fears of unconventional policies. EU economic data and ECB's monetary policy loom as important factors impacting future market movements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 18:10 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 18:10 IST
Global markets reacted positively to the appointment of Scott Bessent as U.S. Treasury Secretary, boosting optimism for fiscal restraint as commodities like gold and crude declined.

U.S. and European stock futures climbed, with Wall Street set for a higher opening, reflecting market approval of Bessent's nomination by President Trump.

European financial institutions showed mixed reactions, while fluctuations in currency and treasury yields indicated ongoing financial market adjustments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

