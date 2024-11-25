Record-Breaking Coal Dispatch Highlights India's Energy Growth
India achieved its highest-ever single-day coal dispatch of 0.617 million tonnes, marking a 36% increase from the previous year. This reflects robust growth under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative and highlights the transformative impact of commercial coal mining reforms, boosting energy security and development goals.
India's coal dispatch hit an unprecedented high with 0.617 million tonnes moved in a single day, according to a Coal Ministry statement. The record marks a 36% increase from last year's dispatch of 0.453 million tonnes, evidencing robust growth.
This achievement underscores the significant progress being made under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, aiming to bolster India's energy security and advance the country's economic goals toward the Viksit Bharat vision.
The dispatched coal predominantly serviced the power sector, with 0.536 million tonnes allocated, while the non-power sector received 0.081 million tonnes. Year-to-date figures reflect sustained growth, reaching a total dispatch of 116.373 million tonnes.
With inputs from agencies.
