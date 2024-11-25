ICAI Unveils AI-Platform Revolutionizing Financial Analysis

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has launched a groundbreaking AI-driven platform designed to revolutionize financial analysis for its members. The platform includes annual reports of around 5,000 listed companies for the fiscal year 2023-24, significantly easing the complex process of financial scrutiny.

According to a release on Monday, the CA GPT-Industry Forum, part of ICAI's new initiative, allows chartered accountants to access, evaluate, and analyze financial data from these reports with unprecedented ease and efficiency. This integration marks a major development in financial analysis technology.

With over 70 Generative Pre-trained Transformers (GPTs) now integrated across a range of industries, professionals in finance are empowered to perform detailed and complex analyses swiftly, with just a single click, thus enhancing their ability to make informed decisions, ICAI stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)