Left Menu

GE Vernova T&D India: Major Stake Sale Alert

Grid Equipments is set to divest 8.38% of its stake in GE Vernova T&D India through an Offer for Sale mechanism. The sale involves 2.14 crore shares with a floor price of Rs 1,550 each, executed via BSE and NSE. JP Morgan India is the transaction's broker.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2024 21:00 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 21:00 IST
GE Vernova T&D India: Major Stake Sale Alert
  • Country:
  • India

Grid Equipments, promoter of GE Vernova T&D India, is divesting up to 8.38% of its holding in the company using an offer for sale (OFS) strategy. The process launches Tuesday and concludes Wednesday.

This divestment includes a base offer of 1.4 crore equity shares, which is 5.47% of the total paid-up equity, with an option to oversubscribe by an additional 74.51 lakh shares, contributing to a total of 2.14 crore shares offered, equivalent to an 8.38% stake.

The item will be executed through a specific trading window on BSE and NSE, set at a floor price of Rs 1,550 per share, with non-retail investors having bidding opportunities on November 26 and retail investors participating on November 27.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024