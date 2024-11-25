Gold Prices Slide Amid Global Market Trends

Gold prices dropped significantly in the national capital on Monday, falling by Rs 1,000 to slip below the Rs 80,000 mark, amid global market weaknesses reported by local marketmen.

The precious 99.9 per cent pure metal saw a decline to Rs 79,400 per 10 grams from Friday's Rs 80,400, while silver also faced a downward trend, dropping to Rs 91,700 per kg from Rs 93,300 per kg last week.

Expert analysis attributes the slump to profit-making activities and a dissipated war premium in the absence of major geopolitical escalations. Market focus remains on upcoming economic data and international trade tensions, which could dictate future price directions.

(With inputs from agencies.)