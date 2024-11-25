Left Menu

Breaking Ground: National Mission on Natural Farming Launched

The government unveils a national mission to support one crore farmers in adopting natural farming with a budget of Rs 2,481 crore. Aimed at enhancing soil quality and public health, this initiative responds to successful previous trials and covers 10 lakh hectares.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2024 21:09 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 21:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, the government launched a significant initiative named the National Mission on Natural Farming, targeting one crore farmers nationwide with a substantial budget of Rs 2,481 crore.

The decision was made during a Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aiming to foster an ecosystem conducive to sustainable agricultural practices.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnav highlighted the mission's goal to improve soil quality and provide chemical-free food, deeming it a groundbreaking move following successful experiments from 2019 to 2023. Currently, 10 lakh hectares of land are dedicated to natural farming.

(With inputs from agencies.)

