Breaking Ground: National Mission on Natural Farming Launched

On Monday, the government launched a significant initiative named the National Mission on Natural Farming, targeting one crore farmers nationwide with a substantial budget of Rs 2,481 crore.

The decision was made during a Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aiming to foster an ecosystem conducive to sustainable agricultural practices.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnav highlighted the mission's goal to improve soil quality and provide chemical-free food, deeming it a groundbreaking move following successful experiments from 2019 to 2023. Currently, 10 lakh hectares of land are dedicated to natural farming.

