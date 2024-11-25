Left Menu

India Launches National Mission on Natural Farming to Revolutionize Agriculture

The Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the National Mission on Natural Farming, promoting chemical-free agriculture nationwide. With a budget of Rs 2,481 crore, this initiative aims to involve 1 crore farmers, rejuvenate soil health, and enhance biodiversity and climate resilience over the next two years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 21:35 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 21:35 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a major agricultural policy shift, the Union Cabinet, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has green-lit the National Mission on Natural Farming (NMNF), a standalone scheme aimed at transforming India's farming practices. The scheme, budgeted at Rs 2,481 crore, is part of a broader strategy to promote sustainable agriculture.

The Natural Farming Mission seeks to leverage traditional, chemical-free farming techniques, integrating local livestock and diverse cropping systems tailored to specific ecological zones. Over the next two years, the initiative aims to cover 7.5 lakh hectares and connect with 1 crore farmers, reducing their dependence on costly external inputs.

Implementation will include establishing 10,000 Bio-input Resource Centres and 2,000 NF Model Demonstration Farms. By training nearly 18.75 lakh farmers and streamlining the certification process, this mission aims to mitigate climate risks, enhance soil health, and promote a sustainable environment that benefits future generations. An online portal will monitor its progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

