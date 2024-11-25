Left Menu

New National Mission to Propel Natural Farming Across India

The Indian government has launched a new mission to promote natural farming among one crore farmers across 7.5 lakh hectares. A Rs 2,481 crore budget has been announced for implementing this initiative over two years, focusing on chemical-free agriculture, improved soil health, and sustainable practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2024 22:01 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 22:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Highlighting the need for improved soil quality and healthier food production, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnav called the National Mission on Natural Farming a 'path-breaking decision' during a media briefing. The scheme will cover farmers across the country until 2025-26 as the government aims to scale successful trials from recent years.

To facilitate this, the government will engage willing panchayats, set up natural farming clusters, and open 10,000 bio-input resource centers. Training for approximately 18.75 lakh farmers will occur through agriculture universities and regional institutions, supported by online platforms tracking farming progress. The mission will focus on integrated farming models, foster sustainable practices, and promote a national brand for chemical-free produce.

(With inputs from agencies.)

