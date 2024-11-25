New National Mission to Propel Natural Farming Across India

The Indian government has announced an ambitious national mission to promote natural farming among one crore farmers over 7.5 lakh hectares, with a budget outlay of Rs 2,481 crore for the next two years. The plan, ratified by the Cabinet led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aims to implement chemical-free agriculture through 15,000 clusters in selected panchayats.

Highlighting the need for improved soil quality and healthier food production, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnav called the National Mission on Natural Farming a 'path-breaking decision' during a media briefing. The scheme will cover farmers across the country until 2025-26 as the government aims to scale successful trials from recent years.

To facilitate this, the government will engage willing panchayats, set up natural farming clusters, and open 10,000 bio-input resource centers. Training for approximately 18.75 lakh farmers will occur through agriculture universities and regional institutions, supported by online platforms tracking farming progress. The mission will focus on integrated farming models, foster sustainable practices, and promote a national brand for chemical-free produce.

