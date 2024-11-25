Left Menu

Namsai On Fast Track: CM Pema Khandu Lays Foundation for Major Developments

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu laid foundation stones for a water supply project and sports facility in Namsai, worth Rs 105 crore. He announced plans for educational institutions and a football academy while urging community support against drug abuse to empower youth in the growing district.

Namsai On Fast Track: CM Pema Khandu Lays Foundation for Major Developments
In a significant boost to development in the Namsai district, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu laid the foundation for two major projects on Monday. The projects include a water supply augmentation with a capacity of 7.80 MLD and a Multi-sports facility and outdoor stadium, collectively valued at Rs 105 crore.

Khandu praised Namsai as one of the fastest-developing areas in the state, attributing the progress to the cooperation between the government and local residents in executing projects. He responded positively to requests from local legislators to further establish Namsai as a center of excellence, promising new educational institutions such as a Medical College, Nursing College, and a Fishery College.

Further enhancing the district's infrastructure, Khandu announced a convention centre and a football academy. Addressing a concerning social issue, he called for community support in combating the prevalent drug abuse problem, emphasizing the role of society in this fight alongside the state government. Highlighting initiatives like the Arunachal Rang Mahotsava and sports development, Khandu, also the President of Arunachal Pradesh Football Association, revealed plans to operate two football academies, fostering youth talent.

