Maharashtra Congress Raises Rigging Concerns Over Assembly Poll Results
Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole questions the assembly election results, alleging discrepancies and rigging. The party is receiving complaints from across the state. Congress leaders are set to discuss the issue with national leaders and seek a review by the Election Commission due to concerns over EVM reliability.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Monday expressed doubts over the assembly election results, stating that the party was receiving numerous calls from across the state with concerns about the outcomes. Patole alleged election rigging and sought a meeting with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge to address the grievances.
He highlighted a discrepancy, pointing out that while their candidate won the Nanded Lok Sabha bye-election, all Vidhan Sabha candidates from the party lost. 'It is perplexing to witness such a disparity,' Patole remarked, adding that social media discourse also suggests public dissent over the results.
The ruling Mahayuti celebrated a sweeping victory, securing over 200 of 288 seats, while the Maha Vikas Aghadi struggled to win even 50 seats. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar announced plans to visit Delhi to discuss EVM concerns with national Congress leaders, emphasizing the matter's importance on both a national and international level.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Ajit Pawar Confident of Mahayuti's Sweeping Victory in Maharashtra Assembly Elections
ED, CBI probe against Cong leaders at PM’s behest, we are not afraid; we made sacrifices for Independence: Mallikarjun Kharge in Palamu.
Modi believes in oppressing opposition, toppling govts and purchasing MLAs like goats, alleges Cong chief Mallikarjun Kharge in Jharkhand.
Modi, Shah, Adani, Ambani running country; Rahul Gandhi, I trying to save Constitution, democracy: Cong chief Mallikarjun Kharge in Palamu.
Yogi head of mutt, wears saffron robe, but believes in ‘mukh me Ram bagal me choori’, alleges Cong chief Mallikarjun Kharge in Palamu.