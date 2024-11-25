Maharashtra Congress Raises Rigging Concerns Over Assembly Poll Results

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Monday expressed doubts over the assembly election results, stating that the party was receiving numerous calls from across the state with concerns about the outcomes. Patole alleged election rigging and sought a meeting with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge to address the grievances.

He highlighted a discrepancy, pointing out that while their candidate won the Nanded Lok Sabha bye-election, all Vidhan Sabha candidates from the party lost. 'It is perplexing to witness such a disparity,' Patole remarked, adding that social media discourse also suggests public dissent over the results.

The ruling Mahayuti celebrated a sweeping victory, securing over 200 of 288 seats, while the Maha Vikas Aghadi struggled to win even 50 seats. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar announced plans to visit Delhi to discuss EVM concerns with national Congress leaders, emphasizing the matter's importance on both a national and international level.

