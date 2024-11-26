Accused Seek Bail Amidst Legal Deliberations in Delhi Riots Conspiracy Case

Several accused in the Delhi Riots conspiracy case, including Gulfisha Fatima and Abdul Khalid Saifi, have petitioned for bail, citing claims of parity and their extended detention as reasons. Their requests are currently pending before the Delhi High Court.

A division bench comprising Justices Navin Chawla and Shalinder Kaur has partially heard the arguments presented by the defense counsels of Gulfisha Fatima, Abdul Khalid Saifi, Shifa Ur Rehman, and others. The legal representatives based their cases on similar past instances and the extended period the accused have remained in custody.

The bail hearings for the accused are slated for future dates in December, amid the ongoing scrutiny and debate over the lack of substantial evidence and what the defense claims is undue delay caused by the police's procedural filings. The defense further contends that the larger conspiracy charge hasn't been substantiated with concrete proof.

(With inputs from agencies.)