Cheetah Project Thrives: New Cubs Born in Kuno National Park

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia lauded the birth of cheetah cubs at Kuno National Park, hailing it as a major achievement for PM Modi's Cheetah Project. Following initial challenges, 17 cubs have been born in India, boosting cheetah population to 24. Expansion plans include potentially reintroducing cheetahs in other habitats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 10:05 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 10:05 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday praised the progress of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Cheetah Project' following the birth of cheetah cubs in Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park. Scindia took to social media platform X, expressing delight over the development with, 'Good news! There are cries of joy in Kuno National Park once again.'

The ambitious Project Cheetah aims to revive the nearly extinct cheetah population in India. In a milestone event in 2022, eight cheetahs from Namibia were introduced to India. The initiative continued in 2023 with an additional twelve cheetahs from South Africa, released into Kuno National Park the following February. Despite challenges, including the loss of eight adult cheetahs, the project has seen the birth of 17 cubs, with 12 surviving, elevating the cheetah count in Kuno to 24.

Plans are underway to extend the population across other suitable habitats, including the potential introduction of cheetahs to the Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary in Madhya Pradesh. The Environment Ministry is engaged in discussions with South Africa and Kenya to secure additional cheetahs. 'We are in negotiations with South Africa and Kenya in this regard and are looking to augment prey species while managing risks,' a senior official confirmed to ANI.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

