National Integration Tour Ignites Patriotism Among Assam's Youth

The Spear Corps of the Indian Army successfully concluded the National Integration Tour of Assam on November 24, 2024, at the Armoured Corps Centre and School in Ahmednagar. Designed to amplify national patriotism and unity, the event invited youth to embrace India's 'Unity in Diversity' ethos.

Participants engaged in an immersive experience, riding aboard a T-72 tank and visiting the Cavalry Museum, providing insights into the challenges of armored warfare. The seven-day itinerary spanned several significant Indian locales, including visits to Delhi, Mumbai, and Ahmednagar.

In Delhi, highlights included a meeting with President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhawan and visits to cultural and military landmarks like the National War Memorial, Qutub Minar, and Dilli Haat. In Mumbai, the tour showcased naval strength at the Naval Dockyard with an onboard experience of INS Teg, detailing its advanced weaponry and operations.

A thrilling fly-past of marine aircraft, such as the MiG-29K and Boeing P-8 Poseidon, marked the Mumbai leg. Set to conclude in Digboi, Tinsukia on November 26, 2024, the tour significantly inspired Assam's youth, motivating many toward a military career. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)