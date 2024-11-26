Left Menu

National Integration Tour Ignites Patriotism Among Assam's Youth

The National Integration Tour organized by the Indian Army's Spear Corps aimed to instill national pride among Assam's youth. The week-long journey covered key Indian cities and military sites, offering participants unique experiences, including riding a T-72 tank and engaging with President Droupadi Murmu.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 11:18 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 11:18 IST
National Integration Tour Ignites Patriotism Among Assam's Youth
Visuals from the trip (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Spear Corps of the Indian Army successfully concluded the National Integration Tour of Assam on November 24, 2024, at the Armoured Corps Centre and School in Ahmednagar. Designed to amplify national patriotism and unity, the event invited youth to embrace India's 'Unity in Diversity' ethos.

Participants engaged in an immersive experience, riding aboard a T-72 tank and visiting the Cavalry Museum, providing insights into the challenges of armored warfare. The seven-day itinerary spanned several significant Indian locales, including visits to Delhi, Mumbai, and Ahmednagar.

In Delhi, highlights included a meeting with President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhawan and visits to cultural and military landmarks like the National War Memorial, Qutub Minar, and Dilli Haat. In Mumbai, the tour showcased naval strength at the Naval Dockyard with an onboard experience of INS Teg, detailing its advanced weaponry and operations.

A thrilling fly-past of marine aircraft, such as the MiG-29K and Boeing P-8 Poseidon, marked the Mumbai leg. Set to conclude in Digboi, Tinsukia on November 26, 2024, the tour significantly inspired Assam's youth, motivating many toward a military career. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024